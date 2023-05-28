Syrian state media: Suspected Israeli airstrikes target Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that airstrikes attributed to Israel have targeted Syria’s capital city, the first such strikes in a month. Syrian air defenses have responded to the strikes in the vicinity of Damascus and shot down some of them, state news agency SANA reported. The attack late Sunday caused only “material damage,” it said. The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on May 2, targeting the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. The attack killed one Syrian soldier and put the airport out of commission, state media said at the time. There was no immediate statement from Israeli authorities regarding Sunday’s strikes on Damascus.

