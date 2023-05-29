Pirates’ Suwinski joins Bonds with 2 McCovey Cove homers in game
By HENRY SCHULMAN
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Jack Suwinski hit two home runs into San Francisco Bay on Monday during a 14-4 loss to San Francisco, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to reach McCovey Cove twice in a game since Oracle Park opened 24 seasons ago. Suwinski’s hit solo homers in the seventh against Anthony DeSclafani and in the ninth off Brett Wisely, a position player who took the mound in one-sided game. Bonds homered twice into the water beyond the right-field wall against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 10, 2000, and off the Florida Marlins on May 18, 2022.