Royals’ Staumont, Mayers within 6 outs of perfect game in 7-0 win over Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Staumont,, a 29-year-old right-hander, struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning. Mayers, a 31-year-old left-hander who pitched for the Cardinals from 2016-19, retired 18 consecutive batters before Arenado lined a 1-0 slider to left on his 72nd pitch. Willson Contreras followed with a single to center that stopped an 0 for 27 slide.

