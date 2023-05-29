Smith hits 3-run homer, D-backs rally from early deficit to top Rockies 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Drey Jameson threw 3 2/3 innings of impressive relief in his return to the big leagues and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. The Diamondbacks stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit with a five-run second inning, punctuated by Smith’s three-run homer to right-center that made it 5-4. Jake McCarthy had a two-run single earlier in the rally. Colorado’s Ryan McMahon homered in his fourth consecutive game, hitting a 445-foot drive that cleared the center-field wall for a 1-0 lead in the first. McMahon had four hits and finished a double short of the cycle.

