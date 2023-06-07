Jaylon Johnson hopes to remain with Bears, seeks contract extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson insists he is not worried about his future with the Chicago Bears and hopes to remain with the team beyond next season. Johnson says he “100%” would like a contract extension as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal. Johnson has established himself as one of Chicago’s best players. His absence from voluntary offseason activities until this week stirred speculation that he was upset and holding out for a new deal. But he insists that wasn’t the case. Johnson says his main reason for remaining home in Fresno, California, was simply to spend time with his 3-year-old daughter. He also had charitable commitments, including a golf tournament this past weekend as well as a nonprofit football camp.

