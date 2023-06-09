Bayern Munich signs Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer on free transfer

MUNICH (AP) — German champion Bayern Munich has signed midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer as his contract with Leipzig expired. The Austrian central midfielder leaves Leipzig after six years with the club. He won the German Cup twice. The 26-year-old Laimer signed a contract through 2027. Laimer is the first Bayern signing since the club fired Oliver Kahn as chief executive and Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director. Arrangements to sign Laimer were widely reported to have been made long before Kahn and Salihamidžić left.

