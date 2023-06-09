Paredes has 2 homers, 6 RBIs, Glasnow gets 1st win in 2 years, Rays beat Rangers 8-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs, Tyler Glasnow got his first win in two years, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 in a matchup of teams with the best records in the majors. Paredes had a two-out first-inning RBI double and made it 4-1 with a three-run homer in the third off Andrew Heaney. His second home run, a two-run shot against Spencer Howard, came in a four-run sixth that put Tampa Bay ahead 8-1. Glasnow gave up one run and one hit in six innings. Leody Taveras had two homers for the Rangers,

