Rookie star Corbin Carroll hits 1st grand slam, Diamondbacks pound Tigers 11-6
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 11-6 on Friday. Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona’s previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He’s hitting .307. Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five. Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.