Runway closed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 planes bump into each other

TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes have bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport. No injuries were reported in the incident on Saturday. Japanese media reports said a Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport and the runway was subsequently closed and some flights were delayed. TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. The airlines, the airport and Japan’s Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls. The cause of the accident was not clear. The wing on the Thai Airways plane appeared to have been damaged.

