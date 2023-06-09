Walker homers to back Montgomery, Cardinals beat Reds 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker homered and had a career-best three hits, Jordan Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis, which has won two straight after dropping five in a row. Montgomery allowed three hits and struck out six to win for the first time since April 8 at Milwaukee. The Cardinals had lost Montgomery’s previous 10 starts. Ben Lively took the loss, allowing seven runs in 6 2/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos got the last four outs to earn his eighth save in 10 chances.

