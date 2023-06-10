De La Cruz, Abbott spark Reds over Cardinals 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elly De La Cruz kept up his hot start with an RBI, stolen base and impressive headfirst slide at the plate, Andrew Abbott pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 behind the two rookies. The 21-year-old De La Cruz made his big league debut Tuesday and has a five-hitting hitting streak, batting .316 with a double, triple, home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Abbott (2-0). The 24-year-old left-hander has pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed six hits.

