Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was also successful in soccer at AC Milan and Monza

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian soccer for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics. AC Milan enjoyed years of dominance during his 30-year ownership. The team won 29 trophies before he sold the club in 2017. Berlusconi then empowered Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history after reuniting with Adriano Galliani. Berlusconi was always a very hands-on owner and never shy about dictating player lineups to his coaches. Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.