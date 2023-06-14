Astros pitcher McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a bone spur. The Astros announced Wednesday that McCullers is expected to return during the 2024 season. McCullers has not pitched this season after aggravating the tendon while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February at the start of Spring Training. The 29-year-old right-hander initially injured his flexor tendon while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Division Series against the White Sox.

