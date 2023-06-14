UConn star Paige Bueckers working her way back from knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is back on the court 10 months after suffering the second major knee injury of her college career. The 2021 AP national player of the year said Wednesday that her goal is to be ready for the Huskies season opener in November, but is being careful with her recovery from a torn left ACL. The means she likely won’t play in exhibition games when the Huskies travel to Europe in August. Bueckers said she learned a lot from sitting on the bench last season and has done a lot of work in the weight room since the injury.

