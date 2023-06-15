ITF appoints Feliciano Lopez as tournament director for Davis Cup Finals

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation has appointed Feliciano Lopez as tournament director for the Davis Cup Finals. The 41-year-old Lopez won the competition with Spain four times and plans to end his playing career after this year. The group stage will take place from Sept. 12-17 in four European cities. The last-eight event will be in Spain from Nov. 21-26. Lopez represented Spain in the Davis Cup five times and helped his country win it in 2008, ’09, ’11 and ’19. Lopez became tournament director of the Madrid Open in 2019. He is a three-time quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and is set to play in the grass-court Mallorca Championships beginning June 25.

