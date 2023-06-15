Minnesota paid Whalen buyout after ex-coach opted not to stay in admin role

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lindsay Whalen has decided not to remain in an administrative role at Minnesota following her dismissal as women’s basketball coach. She received a $215,000 buyout that was in her contract for termination without cause, according to her release agreement with the university. Athletic director Mark Coyle framed the decision as mutual when her dismissal was announced on March 2. The Gophers finished 11-19 overall and tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record, their fewest wins in 12 years. Whalen went 71-76 in five seasons.

