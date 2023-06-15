Skip to Content
Oral Roberts has embraced its underdog status heading into the College World Series opener vs. TCU

By CLIFF BRUNT
Oral Roberts’ baseball team embraces being the underdog in a college sports landscape dominated by Power Five money, the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals. The small, private Christian school in Oklahoma competes in the Summit League. It doesn’t have the resources of the top programs. The Golden Eagles can show that culture matters as much as those other factors when they play in the College World Series. They open Friday against TCU.

