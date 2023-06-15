Stroman, Happ, Morel help Cubs beat Pirates 7-2 for a series sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw six effective innings for his sixth straight victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Thursday night for a three-game sweep. Stroman (8-4) allowed four hits and struck out five while walking two in his MLB-leading 13th quality start. Ian Happ had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs, and Christopher Morel went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Cody Bellinger laced an RBI double in Chicago’s five-run fifth inning after missing a month because of a bruised left knee. Nico Hoerner had two hits. The Cubs outscored the Pirates 28-11 in the series. Pittsburgh, still in first place in the NL Central at 34-33, has dropped four of five.

