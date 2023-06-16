Collier scores 25, Lynx beat Sparks 77-72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 16 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 77-72. McBride made a steal and a fast-break layup to give Minnesota a 71-68 lead. Collier converted a three-point play on the Lynx’s next possession to make it 74-70 with 1:06 left. McBride added two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a five-point lead. Nikolina Milic had 10 points for Minnesota (3-7), which plays at Las Vegas on Sunday before returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Minnesota went on a 10-2 run to take a 63-57 lead early in the fourth quarter.

