Patriots player Jack Jones arrested at Boston airport after guns found in luggage, police say

EAST BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a New England Patriots player was arrested at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport after two guns were found in a carry-on bag. WCVB-TV reports Massachusetts State Police said 25-year-old Jackie K. Jones of Arizona was arrested Friday evening. Police say they were called to the security checkpoint in Terminal B at about 5:30 p.m. after two firearms were found in a traveler’s carry-on luggage. Police say they identified the person as Jones and arrested him. Police say he could face multiple firearms charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm. It wasn’t immediately known if Jones has a lawyer to comment.

