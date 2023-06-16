Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson headlines top guards in NBA draft

Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson is the headliner among the guards in the upcoming NBA draft. Henderson bypassed college basketball to play for the G League Ignite program. He has explosive athleticism that could land him in the first three picks of the draft. The position includes more athleticism and upside in twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson. There are multiple one-and-done college prospects such as Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace. There’s also a potential lottery pick from national champion Connecticut in sophomore Jordan Hawkins.

