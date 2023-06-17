In the dark: Wyndham Clark criticizes late start for US Open’s 3rd round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Open co-leader Wyndham Clark criticized NBC’s decision to put Saturday’s third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final competitors to finish their rounds around sunset. Visibility at Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to play the biggest round of his life in suboptimal conditions. Clark and Rickie Fowler were the final pairing in the third round, and the broadcast network raised eyebrows when it was announced they wouldn’t even tee off until 3:40 p.m. in California

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.