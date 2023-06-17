In the dark: Wyndham Clark criticizes late start for US Open’s 3rd round
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Open co-leader Wyndham Clark criticized NBC’s decision to put Saturday’s third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final competitors to finish their rounds around sunset. Visibility at Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to play the biggest round of his life in suboptimal conditions. Clark and Rickie Fowler were the final pairing in the third round, and the broadcast network raised eyebrows when it was announced they wouldn’t even tee off until 3:40 p.m. in California