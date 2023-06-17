Michael Jordan’s decision to sell Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key personnel decisions upcoming. The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next week. They also have some difficult decisions to make in free agency in early July, including whether to re-sign embattled restricted free-agent Miles Bridges. With the NBA’s Board of Governors unlikely to approve the team’s sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall until at least another month or two, the question becomes who’ll sign off on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s potentially franchise-altering decisions? Some basketball analysts think the new ownership group may have input in those key decisions. Jordan will remain a minority owner.

