Ronaldo hugged and Fernandes scores 2 as Portugal wins Euro qualifier

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been hugged by a fan and Portugal smothered Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 for a third win in as many qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored twice and set up Bernardo Silva to break a deadlock in minute 44 of an evenly disputed first half. Fernandes put the result beyond doubt with goals in the 77th and stoppage time. Portugal leads Group J by two points from Slovakia. Ronaldo was making his 199th appearance for Portugal and didn’t add to the men’s record of 122 international goals, But he featured in a touching moment when a fan rushed onto the field waving a Portuguese flag. The man gave Ronaldo a bear hug and lifted him high. Ronaldo embraced him as well.

