Steele, Hoerner help Chicago Cubs beat Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for season-high 5th straight win
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for their season-high fifth straight win. Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31. The left-hander had been sidelined by a strained forearm. Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, and Austin Hays had two of the team’s seven hits.