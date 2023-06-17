Tiafoe beats Fucsovics in Stuttgart Open tennis to reach 1st grass final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grass-court final after the American player outlasted Marton Fucsovics in a marathon tiebreak at the Stuttgart Open. Tiafoe won their semifinal 6-3, 7-6 after saving six set points and taking the tiebreak 13-11. Tiafoe is 2-4 in finals. The last time he played for a title was his win over Tomás Martín Etcheverry on clay in Houston in April. Tiafoe faces fourth-seeded Polish player Hubert Hurkacz or Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the final on Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.