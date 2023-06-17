US Open a fairly clean ride for Tom Kim on moving day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Kim started his third round at the U.S. open on record-setting pace before things unraveled a bit. The 20-year-old tied a tournament record by shooting 29 over nine holes, and added another birdie on No. 10 to get to 7-under par for the day and 6 under for the tournament. Three bogeys on the back halted his momentum and turned moving day into a bit of a bummer. Even so, Kim shot 4-under 66 and closed the day at 3-under 207. With the leaders on the front nine, the South Korean player was on the leaderboard, too — tied for 12th, 36 places better than where he started.

