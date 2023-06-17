With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not. And after Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season, Memphis has more questions than answers. The Grizzlies already faced personnel issues before Morant’s expected suspension. They’ve made more headlines with off-court issues than any banners won for their on-court play. ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy says the Grizzlies have a terrific general manager and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins. But the NBA is still a league where who has the best players matters most. And the Grizzlies won’t have their best player.