ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday. The move ends a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. Williams played for six teams. He was with Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.