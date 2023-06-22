Dan + Shay will join ‘The Voice’ in 2024 as first-ever coaching duo

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Country music duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, known as Dan + Shay, are gearing up to put their music expertise to use.

The Grammy-winners are set to take a seat in a “double red chair” on NBC’s “The Voice” as the first-ever coaching duo to appear on the music competition show’s panel, the network announced on Thursday.

“The Voice” is a singing competition show in which aspiring singers compete to join famous coaches’ teams, going on to be mentored by that coach to move on to the final round.

Dan + Shay will begin their two-for-one coaching role starting in spring 2024 for Season 25. They previously appeared on the show in 2021 as former longtime coach Blake Shelton’s battle advisors.

EGOT winner John Legend along with Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper – who is returning after he made his coaching debut last season – round out the Season 25 coaching panel.

Legend and McEntire were previously announced as coaches for Season 24 premiering this fall alongside Gwen Stefani and One Direction alum Niall Horan.

Dan + Shay have been popular voices in the country and pop music genres throughout their 10-year history as a group. They’ve won three consecutive Grammy awards for best country duo/group performance, and garnered a fourth nomination in the category for their 2022 track “Glad You Exist.”

Following the release of their latest single “You,” Dan + Shay is gearing up to release new music, which they recently said on their Instagram page is their “best music yet.”

“The Voice” returns with Season 24 this fall on NBC.

