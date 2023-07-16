Couple checking out barking dog leads to encounter with escapee, his recapture

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a couple checking out a barking dog on their northwestern Pennsylvania property led to the capture of a homicide suspect who had used bed sheets to escape from jail. Thirty-four-year-old Michael Burham was recaptured Saturday, nine days after he fled the Warren County jail by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding. Officials said Burham looked wet, dirty and “worn-out.” After arraignment, he will not be held in the Warren County jail, where an investigation into the escape is going on.

