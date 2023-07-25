Skip to Content
Deschutes County hires Elizabeth Pape as new internal auditor

Elizabeth Pape
Deschutes County
Elizabeth Pape
By
Published 8:40 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Elizabeth Pape to serve as its new County Internal Auditor. Pape will succeed the County’s prior Internal Auditor, David Givans, who retired in June after starting the county’s Internal Audit program and serving for more than 20 years in the role.

In her role, Pape will lead the day-to-day operations of the County’s Internal Audit program. Internal Audit independently reviews, evaluates and reports on the accuracy of financial record keeping, compliance with applicable laws, policies, guidelines and procedures, and efficiency and effectiveness of operations.

Pape has worked as a Performance Auditor for the City of Portland since 2016. She previously worked as an Inspector and Evaluator for the City of New Orleans’ Office of Inspector General, among other experiences.

She is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Fraud Examiner. Pape earned a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Portland State University and a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from American University.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

