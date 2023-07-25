Meneses’ 3-run HR highlights a 4-run eighth inning as the Nationals rally to beat the Rockies 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses’ three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5. Meneses added a double and a single, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a game delayed at the start for nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather and halted for 51 minutes by rain in the top of the seventh inning. Stone Garrett hit a solo homer in the seventh inning for Washington. Jose A. Ferrer (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned his first major league victory, and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save. Ezequiel Tovar homered, and Elias Diaz had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.