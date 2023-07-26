Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia sets world record in women’s 200-meter freestyle

KTVZ
By
Published 4:47 AM

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia has set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. She finished  in 1 minute, 52.85 seconds on Wednesday. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the old record of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus led for most of the race but was overtaken on the final 50 by O’Callaghan. Titmus finished in 1:53.01 and third went to Summer McIntosh of Canada in 1:53.65.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content