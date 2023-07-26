Mollie O’Callaghan sets a world record at the swimming world championships and wins the gold medal

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan set a world record in in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the world championships. The 19-year-old O’Callaghan beat teammate Ariarne Titmus by overtaking the race favorite in the final 20 meters. O’Callaghan’s winning time was 1 minute, 52.85 seconds. She bettered the previous mark set in 2009 by Federica Pellegrini of Italy. Titmus won the 400 free in world-record time on Sunday but settled for silver in the 200. Summer McIntosh of Canada earned bronze. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won gold in the men’s 800 freestyle. Sam Short of Australia took silver and Bobby Finke of the United States earned bronze.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.