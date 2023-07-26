Women’s World Cup rematch pits United States against ailing Dutch squad

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women’s World Cup win.

