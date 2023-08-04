Son of Colombia’s president freed while he is investigated for illicit enrichment, money laundering

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A judge in Colombia has ordered President Gustavo Petro’s son freed from detention while he is investigated on allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering. The Attorney General’s Office presented evidence that it said shows Nicolás Petro received money illicitly. But the judge said prosecutors did not substantiate the need to keep the president’s son in detention or under house arrest. He was ordered released under the condition that he not leave Colombia or participate in political activities. Nicolás Petro was arrested early Saturday, and this week charged with the two crimes. He has agreed to cooperate in the probe, and prosecutors say he acknowledged Thursday that his father’s 2022 election campaign received money of dubious origin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.