More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. State media reported Saturday that one person died and five went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall. Over 14,300 people were evacuated from the city of more than 700,000, according to the local disaster relief agency. China is struggling with record-breaking rains in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops. The massive rains are remnants of Typhoon Doksuri and have battered northern China since late July, disrupting the lives of millions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.