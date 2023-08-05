South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is plowing ahead with the World Scout Jamboree, rejecting a call by the world scouting body to cut it short. Thousands of British and U.S. scouts started leaving the coastal campsite Saturday because of a punishing heat wave. Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the jamboree began Wednesday at the coastal site in Buan as South Korea grapples with one of its hottest summers in years. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the country is determined to continue the jamboree as planned through Aug. 12.

