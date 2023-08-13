Dueling GOP presidential nominating contests in Nevada raise concerns about voter confusion
By GABE STERN and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republicans in Nevada could have two chances next year to vote for who they want to be their party’s presidential nominee, but only one will count. The Nevada GOP is insisting on holding its own caucus despite a new state law calling for a primary election. The competing contests are likely to confuse some and require GOP campaigns to spend extra time and money educating voters in one of earliest states to cast ballots for the presidential nomination. Critics of the GOP’s push to hold a caucus say the party is making the move to benefit former President Donald Trump, whose allies have seized control of state GOPs across the U.S.