Landslide at Myanmar jade mine leaves more than 30 people missing, rescue official says

BANGKOK (AP) — A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has left more than 30 people missing and a search and rescue operation is underway, a rescue official says. The incident occurred on Sunday in Hpakant, a remote mountainous town in Kachin state about 600 miles north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. The area is the epicenter of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mines. The leader of a local rescue team coordinating search efforts told The Associated Press on Monday that more than 30 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake when the landslide hit near Manna village on Sunday afternoon. Human rights activists say jade mining is an important source of revenue for Myanmar’s military-installed government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.