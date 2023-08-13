Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials in Maui are warning residents that it remains too early to return to some parts of the island where firefighters have extinguished flames. The fire melted metals and plastics from cars, homes and gas stations, leaving behind a stench of noxious fumes, toxic debris and particulate matter that could make people sick. Officials and scientists warn that the particulate matter may require substantial cleanup and pose health hazards for weeks or months. That could prolong recovery, compound residents’ agony and complicate the return of the island’s tourism-driven economy.

By SAM METZ and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

