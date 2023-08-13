Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday. The Wayne County Airport Authority says the MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m. The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles west of Detroit. No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The pilot and crew member were transported to an area hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating with the National Transportation Safety Board.

