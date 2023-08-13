Victim vignettes: Hawaii wildfires lead to indescribable grief as families learn fate of loved ones
By PAT EATON-ROBB and BEATRICE DUPUY
Associated Press
Wildfires have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation, decimating a historic town. While many wait in agony for news on whether their friends and family are safe, the fires have already claimed the lives of more than 90 people — making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Here are the stories of those who died.