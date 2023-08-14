Chicago mayor to introduce the police department’s counterterrorism head as new superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will introduce the police department’s counterterrorism head as his choice for police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city. Larry Snelling is expected to be introduced Monday. It comes after Johnson named Snelling on Sunday following a monthslong search led by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. The selection of the 54-year-old Snelling is subject to City Council approval. He will succeed David Brown, who announced in March he would step down after the mayoral primary. Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost the primary. Johnson won the mayoral race the following month.

