German foreign minister stuck in Abu Dhabi after another government plane problem

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is waiting in Abu Dhabi after a technical problem on her government plane forced it to return to the airport rather than continue to Australia. It was the latest in a succession of such incidents. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was due to arrive in Canberra on Monday night. But her ministry said her German air force Airbus A340 had to return to Abu Dhabi after a refueling stop because of “a mechanical problem with the landing flaps.” The pilot noticed the problem minutes after the plane took off from Abu Dhabi, and the plane landed again safely two hours later after dumping some 80 tons of fuel.

