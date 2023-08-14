IIHF rules in favor of the Flyers, saying Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov has a valid NHL contract

The International Ice Hockey Federation has ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers by agreeing that Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov had a valid NHL contract for the upcoming season. Fedotov signed with the Flyers in May 2022 and was planning to play last season in North America. Instead last summer his agent said Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia. The Flyers as a result tolled his contract to the 2023-24 season. Last month CSKA Moscow announced signing Fedotov to a two-year KHL contract. Hockey’s world governing board determined it to be a breach of international transfer regulations.

