Lawyers and witnesses say Ethiopian police have arrested hundreds during state of emergency

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Lawyers and witnesses say authorities in Ethiopia are carrying out mass arrests of hundreds, even thousands, of people in the capital after deadly unrest in the country’s Amhara region. Ethiopia’s Cabinet declared a state of emergency earlier this month in Amhara after local militia fighters known as Fano seized control of several major towns. The military has since retaken the towns. Activists say ethnic Amharas are being targeted in the mass arrests. The federal government says only 23 people have been arrested under the state of emergency in the capital, Addis Ababa.

