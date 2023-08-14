Russia targets Ukrainian city of Odesa again but Kyiv says it shot down all the missiles and drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Ukrainian air force said Monday it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles. An Odesa official says falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized. The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.