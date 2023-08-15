Most vacationers return to their campsites after a wildfire ripped through French tourist area

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say most vacationers have been able to return to their campsites after a wildfire broke out near the seaside resort of Argeles-sur-Mer in southern France. Up to 3,000 vacationers in four campsites were evacuated on Monday evening as a precaution. Authorities say the fire was contained overnight but remains under close surveillance. Local firefighters said one of the campsites and one house were destroyed by the blaze. That leaves about 350 to 400 people without accommodation. They are being looked after by the Argeles-sur-Mer city hall.

